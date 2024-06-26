Foden ‘temporarily’ leaves England camp for family reasons

England midfielder Phil Foden has “temporarily” left the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 camp in Germany and returned to the UK. In a statement the Football Association said the Manchester City player needed to go home because of a “pressing family matter”.

Foden, who has 37 caps, started all three of England’s group games at the tournament so far, including Tuesday’s draw with Slovenia. Gareth Southgate’s side finished top of Group C with five points from three matches.

Their last-16 match will take place in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday (17:00 BST), with their opponents to be confirmed after Wednesday’s final group games.