JUST IN: ‘Minor fire’ at Dangote Refinery effluent plant put out

A “minor fire” incident was recorded at the effluent treatment plant of the Dangote Refinery in Lagos on Wednesday. The fire was immediately put out as firefighters and first responders swiftly rose to the occasion.

Viral videos showed thick plume of smoke billowing into the sky from the facility located at the Lekki Free Zone near Lagos. In a statement, a spokesman for the company, Anthony Chiejina, said operations at the refinery was not affected in anyway. “There is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating and there is no recorded injury or body harm to all our staff on duty,” he said.

The $20bn facility sited in Lagos and owned by the billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote commenced operations last December with 350,000 barrels a day. The refinery hopes to achieve its full capacity of 650,000 barrels per day by the end of the year.

The refinery has begun the supply of diesel and aviation fuel to marketers in the country while petrol supply is expected to commence mid-July.