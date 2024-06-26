‘Unusual environment’ – booed Southgate on cups thrown at him

Some England fans’ reactions to the team’s performances at Euro 2024 are “creating an unusual environment” which is “causing an issue for the group” says manager Gareth Southgate. His side finished top of Group C on Tuesday after a goalless draw against Slovenia followed a 1-1 stalemate with Denmark in their previous group-stage game.

Southgate’s side were booed off, and some empty cups were thrown at the Three Lions boss following another below-par display against a team ranked 57th in the world, 52 places lower than England. “I’m not going to back away from it,” he said. “The most important thing is the supporters stay with the team.” England had an early Bukayo Saka goal disallowed for offside, but did little to trouble Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Southgate said he “understands” why fans have expressed their displeasure at disappointing performances and results, which included a 1-0 success over 32nd-ranked Serbia in their opening match of the tournament. Fans jeered England at half-time in Cologne and Southgate was met by another negative response as he went to applaud supporters at full-time, with a handful of plastic pint cups thrown in his direction.

“I understand the narrative towards me and that’s better for the team than it being towards them,” he added. “But it is creating an unusual environment to operate in. I’ve not seen any other team qualify and receive similar. I understand it, I’m not going to back away from it, but I’m very proud of the players for how they’re operating within it.”