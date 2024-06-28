Rivers Crisis: Drama in court as CSOs sue Amaewhule, 24 others

A mild drama ensued in court on Friday, as several Civil Society Oganisations filed a lawsuit against the Rivers State House of Assembly Speaker, Martin Amaewhule and other 24 lawmakers.

Our correspondent at the court, gathered that the argument was between two lawyers, over who would represent the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who applied to be joined in the matter.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) also applied to be joined. The hearing of the matter between the CSOs and Martin Amaewhule and the other 24 lawmakers, has commenced at the Port Harcourt division of the Federal High Court at the time of filing this report.

The CSOs are praying for the court to declare the lawmakers’ seats vacant following their defection from the PDP to the APC.