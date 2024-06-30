Peter Obi decries insecurity in Nigeria, calls for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has decried the spate of killings and kidnappings in several parts of the nation, calling on the Federal Government to nip insecurity in the bud. Briefing journalists in Onitsha on Saturday, the former governor of Anambra State warned that if nothing was done to address the nation’s security challenges, Nigeria might slide into a failed nation.

He also bemoaned the agitations in the South-East, asking leaders to double their efforts in tackling the situation. “The first primary work of government is the security of lives and property. It is the foundation which people can live in any nation because no one can stay in an insecure place,” he said.

“It is worrisome what is happening in Nigeria with the news of killings, abductions, and other vices that have made Nigeria one of the most insecure places on the earth. In fact, it is leading to a failed nation. “I commend the government for their efforts so far, but there is a need to do more, and all leaders must come together to join hands and fight this. In the South-east, there is a need for the governors to come together to be able to tackle it.

“Even in economic agenda, I want to see the South-East governors work more closely. We want to see them come together and also bring together other groups in the zone.”