TCN’s planned maintenance spells two months power outage in Ondo, Ekiti

Electricity consumers in Ondo and Ekiti states may be thrown into a two-month power outage due to a planned repair by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). A public notice by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) on X said the maintenance work would be carried out on the 132kV Akure-Osogbo transmission line.

According to BEDC, the upgrade will disrupt the power supply to Ondo and Ekiti states for two months. It indicated that the affected states would experience power outages that would last nine hours daily, starting from Monday, July 1 to August 31. “Please be informed that the Transmission Company of Nigeria is scheduled to carry out critical maintenance work on the 132kV Akure Osogbo transmission line. The planned work involves the installation of Optical Ground Wire and other activities.

This will require an outage on the affected network for safe working space. “Customers in the affected areas will experience service interruptions during the period of the planned outages. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and kindly solicit your patience and understanding,” the notice on the planned maintenance read.