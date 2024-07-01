Two dead, four injured in Sagamu/Ijebuode expressway accident

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency has confirmed the deaths of two persons, and four injured persons following a head-on collision along the Sagamu/ Ijebuode expressway.

This was revealed by the spokesperson of the state-owned traffic outfit, Babatunde Akinbiyi, in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital on Monday.

The road crash involved a Howo Truck with no Registration Number and a Toyota Hiace Bus with BEN 823 ZW. The cause of the accident was attributed to excessive speed on the part of the bus driver, leading to loss of control thereby crashing into the truck.

“Accident victims have been rescued to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, while the bodies of two who lost their lives deposited at the morgue,” he said.