Kano Emirate Tussle: Court adjourns hearing to July 4

A Kano court has adjourned the hearing of the Emirate tussle between Aminu Bayero and Lamido Sanusi to July 4 to entertain all applications and originating motions.

The ongoing Kano Emirate tussle court case as of May 27th, had the attorney general, speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, and the Kano State House of Assembly, asking the court to grant an order of interim injunction, restraining the 15th Emir, Bayero and four other dethroned emirs from parading themselves as emirs, has been adjourned at the Kano state high court.

During its sitting on the hearing of all pending applications, counsel to the applicants informed the court that he was served with five processes on July 1st around 7: 00 pm by the first respondent, and had filed all their responses and asked for a 30-minute stand down, to enable them serve the respondent.

Counsel to Bayero opposed the 30-minute stand down and sought for adjournment, to enable him time to respond to the applications. The presiding judge, Justice Amina Adamu, then adjourned the case to July 4, for hearing of all pending applications and originating motions.