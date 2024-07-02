Tottenham sign Gray from Leeds for about £30m

Tottenham Hotspur have signed midfielder Archie Gray from Leeds United for about £30m, with defender Joe Rodon moving in the opposite direction in a deal worth about £10m.

Gray has signed a contract until 2030 with Spurs, who Leeds said had “met a release clause that was triggered by the club’s failure to get promoted at the first attempt”.

The sale is believed to be enough to make the Elland Road club compliant with profit and sustainability rules, after their defeat in the Championship play-off final by Southampton cost them promotion and forced them to sell players.

Spurs have beaten Brentford to the signing of 18-year-old Gray, who played 52 matches in all competitions – in midfield and at right-back – for Leeds last season.