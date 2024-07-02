Troops kill suspected ‘IPOB kingpin’, arrest two notorious terrorists in Imo

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed a suspected kingpin of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed militant wing Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Imo State. The troops killed the kingpin and arrested two other notorious terrorists during multiple raids of IPOB hideouts in the state, the army said in a statement on X on Monday.

One of the operations was conducted at a suspected IPOB hideout in Ezeinyen Okwe Umucheke, a community in Onuimo Local Government Area of the state. The operation was targeted at the suspected IPOB kingpin identified as Chinemerem, popularly known as “Bam Bam” in the community. “The operation led to the neutralisation of Chinemerem, as he attempted to reach for his weapon and the arrest of several of his accomplices,” the army said on X.

“A substantial amount of weapons, ammunition, and IPOB/ESN paraphernalia were seized, and the hideout was subsequently destroyed.” The statement said the troops subsequently intercepted other suspected IPOB/ESN members at another hideout in Ama Hausa in Okigwe Local Government Area of the state. “Overpowered in the ensuing shootout, the (suspected) terrorists were forced to flee in disarray, abandoning a cache of ammunition and motorcycles,” it said.

Seventy-two rounds of 7.62 x 51mm NATO ammunition, four rounds of 7.62 mm (special), three rounds of 5.56mm, one FN rifle, a pair of military desert boots and one green beret were recovered from the hoodlums, according to the army.