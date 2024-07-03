63 dead as over 2,000 Cholera cases recorded in 33 states – NCDC

Nigeria has recorded over 2,100 suspected cases of Cholera outbreak across 33 states of the federation, the health authorities have said. This marks a significant increase from the 1,579 cases reported just a week ago, highlighting the rapid spread of the disease.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) which put the case fatality rate at 3%. Briefing journalists on the measures deployed against the outbreak on Tuesday, NCDC Director General, Jide Idris put the case fatality rate at 3.0 per cent. He said the cases were recorded as of June 30th, 2024. “As at 30th June 2024, we have recorded a total number of 2,102 suspected cases, 63 deaths across 33 states and 122 LGAs with a case fatality rate of 3.0 per cent,” he said.

“This also ensures effective mobilisation, harmonisation and distribution of resources to support the affected states. This is done through the relevant thematic areas of response that cover coordination, surveillance, case management, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, water sanitation and hygiene, vaccination, logistics, and research with an incident action plan for the response developed and being implemented.

According to Idris, Lagos, Bayelsa, Abia, Zamfara, Bauchi, Katsina, Cross River, Ebonyi, Rivers, and Delta contribute about 90 per cent of cases. He also attributed the outbreak to the consumption of contaminated water and food, highlighting the highly contagious nature of the disease.