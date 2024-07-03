Commuters stranded as heavy downpour floods Lagos roads

A heavy rainfall early Wednesday morning has flooded many parts of Lagos, making it difficult for commuters to move to their destinations.

Lagosians barely woke up from sleep when the rain started to pour in torrents disrupting daily activities and flooding the roads. With the downpour, workers in the nation’s commercial capital have struggled to get to their various work places.

Many who defied the rain and left their homes with the hope of getting to their places of work were seen stranded at different bus-stops while trying to commute in the city.