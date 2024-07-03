Lagos calls for calm after torrential rainfall

Lagos State Government has called for calm from residents over the flash flood caused by the incessant rainfalls experienced throughout the state in the early hours of Wednesday. In a statement on Wednesday, the state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab explained that Lagos has experienced about nine hours of non-stop rainfall since the early hours of the day.

He added that this is coupled with heavy rainfall which the state has been experiencing on a daily basis since last week, resulting in the level rise of the Lagos lagoon. Wahab explained that the flash floods which inundated areas like Iyana Oworo linking the Third Mainland and several other areas will recede once the rains abate and the level of the lagoon goes down. The Commissioner added that the state has also deployed officials of the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang to major black spots including Iyana Oworo which has been cleared of all blockages.

He urged all those in low-lying areas to as a matter of necessity relocate to higher grounds at this period to safeguard lives and properties. He also urged residents to desist from driving through floods with their vehicles as it takes only a foot of flowing water with high tide to sweep away a vehicle irrespective of the number of occupants. The Commissioner also advised the residents to avail themselves of daily weather reports issued by the State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources as it serves as a guide to daily itinerary.

He noted that Lagos is a coastal city with almost one-third of its landmass underwater, necessitating a genuine reason for every resident to be more responsive to the state of the environment. Wahab reiterated that the state government on its part has embarked upon a yearlong maintenance and cleaning of all its secondary and primary collectors to be able to contain runoffs that may come from heavy rainfalls. He added that residents on their part are expected to regularly clean and maintain the tertiary drains in front of their tenements and refrain from dumping refuse in the drains for the collective good of everyone.