Lamentations as DisCos further jerk up tariff for Band A Customers

Electricity Customers have expressed frustration following announcements by Distribution Companies on a further increase in the price of tariff for Band A customers. Trouble started after public notices obtained from some of the utility firms on Wednesday, revealed that the tariff has been increased from ₦206.80 to ₦209.50kW/h.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) in a notice on its official X handle, @EKEDP, said the new tariff takes effect from July 1, 2024. “Dear Valued Customer, Kindly be informed that there has been an upward review in the Band A tariff rate from N206.80 to N209.50kW/h. This review is effective July 1, 2024. “Rest assured of our commitment to maintaining the guaranteed 20-hours minimum power supply in line with the Service Based Tariff,” the DisCo wrote.

Shortly after EKEDC posted the update, Ikeja Electric followed suit with a related notice to its customers. The firm, however, added that the increase was in line with a service-based tariff regime, and that the tariff for Band B, C, D, and E remained unchanged. On its part, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) after announcing the upward review, said the move was duly approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Company as captured in the multi-year tariff supplementary order.

The management of IBEDC stressed that the adjustment is necessitated by several key economic indices, including fluctuations in the exchange rate, the current inflation rate, available generation capacity, and the cost of gas. These factors, according to the Disco, have significantly impacted operational costs, and the new tariff will mitigate these financial pressures while continuing to deliver high-quality electricity services. In the notice signed by the Acting Managing Director of IBEDC, Francis Agoha, the company noted, “We understand that any change in tariffs can be a concern for our customers, and we assure you that this adjustment is necessary to maintain and improve the quality of our services. Our goal is to ensure that you receive the best possible value for your money,” he concluded.

Although the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) did not post any notice of an increment, it would be recalled that the company recently got slammed with a fine of ₦200m for violation of the New Tariff Order by NERC. The NERC had in a recent press statement, imposed the fine on AEDC, after which it instructed the company to refund customers on the Band B, C, D and E accordingly.