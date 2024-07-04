Newcastle appoint former Spurs signings boss Mitchell

Newcastle United have appointed Paul Mitchell as their sporting director following Dan Ashworth’s departure to Manchester United. Mitchell, who made his name as Southampton’s head of recruitment before joining Tottenham in 2014, had been out of football since leaving French club Monaco in October 2023.

The 42-year-old replaces Ashworth, who had been on gardening leave for four months after agreeing a move to Old Trafford. Ashworth’s leave was due to run until mid-2025, but it emerged on Monday that Newcastle and Manchester United had agreed a compensation package to speed up the deal. Mitchell said of his move to St James’ Park: “I’ve seen the recent growth and ambition of the club. This, plus the amazing fanbase, made the decision to join an easy one.

“I can’t wait to get started and help continue the organisation’s growth and long-term competitiveness in all areas of elite football performance.” Mitchell’s work at Southampton, where he is credited for the signings of Toby Alderweireld and Sadio Mane, earned him a move to Tottenham. As head of recruitment with Spurs, he was influential in signing the likes of Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son and Kieran Trippier.

After leaving Tottenham, Mitchell joined German club RB Leipzig in February 2018 as the club’s head of recruitment and development, going on to work at Monaco from June 2020.