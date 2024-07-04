Ribadu hands over 16 kidnapped victims to Zamfara Government

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has officially handed over 16 victims of kidnapping who were recently rescued to the Zamfara State government. A statement signed by the Head, National Counter Terrorism Centre, Abu Michael, said the victims who were rescued in two batches on the 27th of June 2024, in Shinkafi and Tsafe LGAs, comprised eight males and eight females.

They were abducted from Zurmi, Duran and Gusau Metropolis in Zamfara State on 22 April 2024 before they were successfully rescued by a team of security operatives of the NCTC, ONSA. The statement added that, while presenting the victims to officials of Zamfara state led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Nakwada, the NSA reiterated the resolve of the President Bola Tinubu-led government, to rid the country of kidnapping and other heinous crimes.

He urged all citizens and residents of Nigeria, to continue to support the efforts of the security agencies, in achieving the government’s vision of securing the country. It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, 22 abducted students and staff of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, were also successfully rescued by joint efforts of security agencies coordinated by the NCTC, under the leadership of Major General Adamu Laka, including a victim from Sokoto State.