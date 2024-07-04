Senate confirms Bello as Chairman Code of Conduct Bureau

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Abdullahi Bello as Chairman Code of Conduct Bureau under section 154 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). The confirmation followed the submission of a report of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, Sen. Imasuen, Neda Bernards (Edo South).

His confirmation comes after he was appointed by President Bola Tinubu in March, and he was screened by the Senate on Tuesday.

While appearing before the committee, Bello had promised to make the country proud in discharging his duties at the bureau. “The work is about ensuring integrity, transparency and accountability among public and civil servants,” he said.

Bello has more than 25 years of work experience in consulting, banking, law enforcement, financial services, and academia. “The President anticipates that the new Chairman, upon confirmation by the Senate, will lead the Bureau with utmost integrity toward the realization of its mandate of maintaining high standards of public morality in the conduct of government business and ensuring that the actions and behaviour of public officers conform to the highest standards of morality and accountability,” Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson, had said at the time of his appointment.