Super Eagles to face Benin, Rwanda, Libya in 2025 AFCON Qualifiers 

The Super Eagles have been drawn against familiar foes the Benin Republic in the qualification race for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Placed in Group D, the Super Eagles face Benin Republic who defeated them recently in a 2026 World Cup qualifiers. In the draw ceremony held in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday, Nigeria will also play Libya and Rwanda – who are also part of the Super Eagles’ lot for the race to the World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico in two years.

The qualifiers for the 2025 AFCON will begin in September while and end in November 2025. But the competition will hold between December 21 2025 and January 18, 2026.