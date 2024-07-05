Fuel Subsidy Removal: NNPCL launches CNG stations in Abuja, Lagos

On Thursday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) commissioned 12 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Lagos and Abuja to reduce the cost of transportation in the country.

The CNG stations feature advanced technology, with a combined dispensing capacity of over six million standard cubic feet of CNG per day, serving approximately fifteen thousand vehicles daily. The company listed the locations in Abuja as; Airport Road, Kubwa, Gaduwa, Olusegun Obasanjo Way zone 1, Dei-Dei, Duste-Bwari Road, and Gwagwalada.

In Lagos, the stations are located at Lateef Jakende Agidingbi, Mushin, Lekki-Epe expressway, and Mobile Road, Apapa. The stations are powered by gas-driven generators and would reduce carbon emissions.

According to the NNPCL GCEO, Mele Kyari, the CNG journey is irreversible and will be rolled out across the country between now and December. He also revealed that three new CNG plants are being constructed in Ajaokuta to aid the smooth take-off of the AKK pipeline to distribute gas across the country.