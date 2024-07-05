NCAA suspends 10 private jet operators over failure to commence rectification process

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended 10 private jet operators over failure to commence the recertification process.

A statement signed by NCAA’s Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, said the suspension was rooted in its Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 Part 18.3.4 which forbids holders of Permit for Non-Commercial Flights (PNCF) from using their aircraft for carriage of passengers, cargo or mail for hire or reward which is commercial operation or charter service.

The suspended operators are Azikel Dredging Nigeria Ltd, Bli-Aviation Safety Services, Ferry Aviation Developments Ltd, Matrix Energy Ltd, Marrietta Management Services Ltd, Worldwide Skypaths Services, Mattini Airline Services Ltd, Aero Lead Ltd, Sky Bird Air Ltd and Ezuma Jets Ltd.

The authority also warned that engaging PNCF holders for commercial purposes is illegal. It said, “And It will not hesitate to initiate enforcement actions against any PNCF holder found guilty of illegal operations.” In April, the NCAA suspended three private jet operators’ permits for commercial flights.

The Acting Director General of the NCAA, Chris Najomo, at the time, said the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, gave marching orders for the cessation of the use of private jets for commercial purposes in 2023 but the operators continued in such act. “Subsequently, in March 2024, the NCAA had issued a stern warning to holders of the permit for non-commercial flights, PNCF, against engaging in the carriage of passenger-cargo or mail for hire and reward,” Najomo stated.

“The Authority had also deployed its officials to monitor activities of private jets at terminals across the airports in Nigeria. “As a consequence of this heightened surveillance, no fewer than three private operators are involved in violation of the annexure provision of their PNCF and Part 9114 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023.

“In line with our zero tolerance for violation of regulations, the Authority has suspended the PNCF of these operators.”