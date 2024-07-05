Oko-Jumbo-led Rivers Assembly holds sitting, insists on challenging A/Court decision

The Rivers State House of Assembly led by Victor Oko-Jumbo has said it will challenge Thursday’s decision of the Appeal Court on the assembly crisis. The Court of Appeal, Abuja had nullified the expulsion of Martin Amaewhule and 24 others from the Rivers State House of Assembly by the Rivers State High Court.

But the speaker of the group Victo Oko-Jumbo in his opening remark during a plenary on Friday said that he and his members believed that the Appeal Court erred in its decision. “We strongly believe that the Court of Appeal was in error when it held that the Rivers State High Court lacked the Jurisdiction to hear and determine SUIT NO PHC/1512/CS/2024,” he said.

“Accordingly, we have instructed our lawyers and they have filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of Nigeria Challenging the Judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered on the 4th Day of July 2024.” The lawmakers who met at the temporary chamber at the Government House in Port Harcourt as pronounced in the executive order by Governor Sim Fubara in December, also considered two bills.

Two bills are “Rivers State Emergency Management Agency Bill, 2024” sponsored by the Leader of the Pro-Fubara lawmakers, Sokari Goodboy, and “Rivers State Transport Reform Bill, 2024”, sponsored by Deputy Speaker of the group, Adolpus Timothy.

Both bills passed the first reading.