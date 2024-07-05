Tinubu, Obi, congratulate UK Labour Leader, Starmer over election win

President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to the leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, on the victory of his party in the United Kingdom general election. A statement signed by his Special Adviser, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday in Abuja, said Tinubu especially noted the determination and courage the incoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom demonstrated throughout his years in the opposition, and as the leader of the Labour Party.

The president stated that the party’s ability to reform, mobilise, and position itself for victory after 14 years, affirmed the leadership qualities of Starmer. President Tinubu also congratulated the citizens and the government of the United Kingdom, describing the kingdom as an abiding model of democracy and Nigeria’s long-standing partner.

The president added that he looked forward to deepening relations between Nigeria and the United Kingdom in mutual areas of interest, and in strengthening democratic institutions, as well as in building a safer and more prosperous future for the people of both countries.

Help Deepen Nigeria’s Democracy – Peter Obi

On his part, former candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has called on Starmer, to help in deepening Nigeria’s democracy. Starmer on Friday became Britain’s new prime minister, ending a 14-year right-wing Conservative rule.

Obi also hoped Starmer’s win would better the lot of UK’s residents.

Obi tweeted on his X handle on Friday, “I sincerely congratulate @Keir_Starmer, and the Labour Party UK on the landslide victory they recorded in Thursday’s election. May the victory translate to a better and new chapter for all the UK residents as you remain committed to your electoral promises.