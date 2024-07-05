Unity: Ogun family appoints head, other principal officers

A popular family, Osho-Leragun family, at Omi Leragun in Obafemi Owode local government area of Ogun state has appointed principal officers to represent the interest of the family. At the end of the selection process, witnessed by our reporter, Mrs Hawulatu Osho-Leragun emerged as the family head, while Iyabo Leragun and Kayode Leragun were appointed as the Secretary and Treasurer respectively.

The family which comprises of about 6 branches said the process is necessary to ensure that the interest of the family is protected. Mrs Hawulatu Osho-Leragun in her remarks, thank family members for the confidence repose in her to steer the ship of the family, while seeking for collaboration and support from all members to move the family name upward.

Speaking earlier, the legal counsel to the family, Barr. Toriola Williams, from the chambers of Chief Taiwo Hassan Legal Office, noted that the decision of the family to select a head is in fulfillment of the constitutional rights of the family, and in accordance with the laws and native customs of the land.

“As representative of the Osho Leragun family, in Obafemi Owode local government area of Ogun state. Today is a milestone in the history of the family as they appoints the family head to lead the family. The selection is devoid of any rancor, this is more of a consensus from the family.

“This exercise has not in any form means the family has excise their properties, or family land to anyone, but in conformity with the law and the native customs, this is why they have appoints principal officers of their family”, he said.