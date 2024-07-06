Kano Govt declares Monday public holiday for new Islamic Year

The Kano State Government has declared Monday, July 8, as a public holiday to commemorate the beginning of a new Islamic calendar year.

The announcement was contained in a statement on Friday by the state Commissioner for Information, Baba Dantiye. He said the state governor, Abba Yusuf, urged citizens to use the holiday to reflect on the past year and engage in beneficial activities. “The state government, on its part, will continue to implement and initiate policies and programmes that will empower citizens to be self-dependent,” the statement said.

Governor Yusuf assured that his administration would continue to initiate policies and programmes that would empower people to become self-reliant.

He also called on Muslim clerics to continue in prayers for the peace and progress of the state, expressing optimism that with the prayers and support of the people of Kano, his administration will turn around the fortunes of the state and take it to enviable heights as the most economically prosperous state in the country.