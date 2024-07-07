CJN to swear in 12 new FCT High Court Judges Wednesday

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will on Wednesday, July 10, swear in the twelve newly appointed Judges of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

A statement by the Director of Press and Information of the Supreme Court, Dr. Festus Akande, said the swearing-in ceremony would hold at the Main Courtroom of the Supreme Court of Nigeria by 10:00am.

The new judges to be sworn in are: Justice Buetnaan Mandy Bassi from Plateau State, Justice Ademuyiwa Olakunle Oyeyipo from Kwara State, Justice Bamodu Odunayo Olutomi from Lagos State, Justice Iheabunike Anumaenwe Godwin from Imo State, Justice Odo Celestine Obinna from Enugu State and Justice Hauwa Lawal Gummi from Zamfara State.

The others are Justice Sarah Benjamin Inesu Avoh from Bayelsa State, Justice Maryam Iye Yusuf from Kogi State, Justice Ariwoola Oluwakemi Victoria from Oyo State, Justice Lesley Nkesi Belema Wike from Rivers State, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Munirat from Bauchi State and Justice Abdulrahman Usman from Taraba State.