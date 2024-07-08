El-Rufai Vs Kaduna Assembly: Court adjourns to July 17 for hearing of respondents applications

A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna State has adjourned to July 17th to hear the case filed by the former governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, against the State House of Assembly and the Attorney General of the State. El-Rufai is challenging the House committee’s report which accused him of corruption.

At the commencement of the hearing of the case on Monday, counsel to the first respondent, the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Sani Katu, SAN, informed the court that they are in the process of filing a notice of preliminary objection, challenging the court’s jurisdiction to hear the case. The counsel, therefore, requested an extension of time to enable them to file all their applications on the case filed against his client by the applicant, Nasir El-Rufai.

The plea was also advanced by the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of Kaduna State, Sule Shauaibu, SAN, who is a defendant in the case. On his part, counsel to the applicant, Sule Umoru, did not oppose the application for the extension of time. After listening to all the submissions made by the counsels, the presiding judge, Justice R.M AIKAWA, adjourned the case to July 17th, 2024, to enable the respondents to file all their applications including the substantive application.

Ex-Governor Nasir El-Rufai had on June 26th, filed a case at the Federal High Court Kaduna to challenge the probe report of the Kaduna State House of Assembly which indicted him for corruption during his eight years of administration.