Fuel queues resurface, as NNPCL blames logistics, flooding

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has blamed resurfacing of fuel queues in some parts of the country on the disruption of ship-to-ship (STS) transfer of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, between Mother Vessels and Daughter Vessels resulting from recent thunderstorm.

A statement by the company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, on Monday, said the adverse weather condition has also affected berthing at jetties, truck load-outs and transportation of products to filling stations, disrupting station supply logistics. The clarification came following reports of long fuel queues in Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the country.

According to reports, the scarcity has pushed prices to as high as ₦900/litre, with private depot owners reported to have hiked the ex-depot price from ₦630 to ₦720 per litre. However, while responding to the development, Soneye also said that due to flammability of petroleum products and in compliance with the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) regulations, it was impossible to load petrol during rainstorms and lightning.

It said, “The NNPC Ltd wishes to state that the fuel queues seen in the FCT and some parts of the country, were as a result of disruption of ship-to-ship (STS) transfer of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, between Mother Vessels and Daughter Vessels resulting from a recent thunderstorm. “The adverse weather condition has also affected berthing at jetties, truck load-outs and transportation of products to filling stations, causing a disruption in station supply logistics. “The NNPC Ltd also states that due to flammability of petroleum products and in compliance with the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) regulations, it was impossible to load petrol during rainstorms and lightning.

“Adherence to these regulations is mandatory as any deviation could pose severe danger to the trucks, filling stations and human lives. “Similarly, the development was compounded by consequential flooding of truck routes which has constrained movement of PMS from the coastal corridors to the Federal Capital, Abuja.” The NNPC Ltd said it is working with relevant stakeholders to resolve the logistics challenges and restore a seamless supply of petrol to affected areas. Already, the company said loading has commenced in areas where these challenges have subsided, and it is hoping the situation will continue to improve in the coming days and full normalcy will restored.

The NNPC also called on motorists to avoid panic buying and hoarding petroleum products.