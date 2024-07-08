Tension as pro-Fubara, Wike lawmakers locked in parallel sittings

Tension is currently brewing in Rivers State as the two factions of the State House of Assembly are locked up in parallel sittings this morning. As of the time of filing this report, lawmakers were already arriving at the House of Assembly Quarters amidst heavy security presence.

While Speaker, Martin Amaewhule was seen walking into the chamber, the Victor Oko-Jumbo section will also sit to screen a commissioner nominee. Oko-Jumbo will be presiding over the other House sitting. It would be recalled that on Sunday night, the Oko-Jumbo-led House loyal to the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara had in a letter by the Clerk, Dr G. M Gillis-West, invited a new commissioner-nominee, Emmanuel Frank-Fubara, to appear before it on Monday for screening and confirmation as a member box the State Executive Council.

While the pro-Fubara lawmakers hold it sitting in an improvised Hallowed Chamber in the Government House, Port Harcourt, the pro-Wike legislators sit at the State Assembly official quarters along Aba Road, also in the metropolis. It is not clear what the Amaewhule-led lawmakers will deliberate on, although it will be their first sitting since the Court of Appeal judgement recognised the pro-Wike lawmakers as members of the House. Their sittings follow the bombing of the State House of Assembly Complex located along Moscow Road, Port Harcourt in October 2023.

There was also an attempt by the 27 lawmakers loyal to the FCT Minister to impeach Fubara. The pro-Wike lawmakers later during plenary announced their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress as the political crisis in the state deepened following the feud between Fubara and Wike.