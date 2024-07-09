Being grateful restrains me from taking actions — Fubara to critics

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has said his level of appreciation for his political benefactor is the reason he is restrained from taking certain actions. The governor was replying those tagging him as an ungrateful politician in the wake of the crisis between him and a former governor of the state now the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Governor Fubara stated this when he hosted on courtesy visit the Stakeholders of Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality, including the leadership of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, the Supreme Council of Ikwerre Traditional Rulers, and others at Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday. The Ikwerre Ethnic Group, made of four Local Government Areas of Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor, Emoji and Ikwerre, is the ethnic group of Wike.

Governor Fubara assured that despite the political events in the state, he will not throw caution to the wind, but will continue to show respect to people for what they are. The clarification came following the swearing-in of Barrister Emmanuel Frank-Fubara who was screened and confirmed as a commissioner by the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led assembly on Monday.

The swearing ceremony was held at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt at about 5 pm. Giving his charge after the oath-taking ceremony, Governor Fubara defended his recognition of the Oko-Jumbo-led assembly, insisting that it is the lawfully recognised legislative arm. Governor Fubara, however, expressed his disappointment with the police for not doing enough to unravel the facts about the bomb explosion in Port Harcourt some weeks ago. He claimed that the relevant authorities were silent because the suspects in the attack were not his supporters.

“I’ve not been hearing anything and I’m wondering, after how many weeks now, the Nigeria police are still not able to come out and make a statement about the attempt by someone – who I don’t know what his name is – tried to detonate dynamite in front of Hotel Presidential,” Fubara said. “I’m still wondering why it doesn’t happen. But if it’s maybe any other thing that has to do with us, they will say they should even charge the person for terrorism.”

The Rivers State governor recalled how his supporters were arrested and charged with terrorism for crimes they did not commit.