Bellamy appointed Wales manager on four-year deal

Craig Bellamy is the new Wales manager having agreed a four-year deal until 2028. The 44-year-old succeeds former team-mate Robert Page, who was sacked in June. Cardiff-born Bellamy won 78 Wales caps and captained the side between 2007-2010. “It’s an incredible honour for me to be given the opportunity to lead my country and it’s the proudest moment of my career,” said Bellamy.

“It was always my ultimate dream to become the Cymru head coach and I am ready for the challenge. “I will give my full commitment to develop this team and I am passionate to bring continued success into Welsh football. I can’t wait to get started with our Nations League games in September.” Bellamy takes up the role having left Burnley, where he had been acting head coach before Scott Parker’s appointment last week.

Parker was keen to work with the Welshman, but Burnley chairman Alan Pace said Bellamy leaves with the blessings of everyone at the club. “I want to thank Craig for all his hard work during his time at Burnley and wish him the best for his new position as Wales manager,” said Pace.

“Craig has been a very important part of our wonderful journey the last two years. I’ve admired his leadership, knowledge and passion. “I am certain that he will continue to find success in his new role, and I wish him the very best of luck.”