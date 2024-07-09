BREAKING: Tinubu creates Ministry of Livestock Development

President Bola Tinubu has announced the creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development. The President disclosed this on Tuesday when he inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Livestock Reforms at the Council Chamber in the State House in Abuja.

The Committee is to be chaired by the President, with the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (EFCC), Attahiru Jega, as the Deputy Chairman.

The Committee is expected to propose recommendations aimed at fostering a peaceful co-existence between herders and farmers while ensuring the security and economic well-being of all Nigerians.

Details later…