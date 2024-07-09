Lagos to reintroduce monthly environmental sanitation

The Lagos State Government is set to announce the reintroduction of monthly environmental sanitation in the state. In a 21-second clip shared on the Lagos State Environmental Update page on X, the state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the reintroduction has been approved by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He also said the State Executive Council has given its approval for the introduction of the monthly exercise. The sanitation which would commence in July, would be officially announced by the governor soon, he added. Wahab, who spoke in Yoruba language said, “Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the state executive council have approved the re-introduction of the monthly sanitation. “The governor will announce it officially for the exercise to commence this month.”

The government stopped the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in the state in 2016. The then Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, in a statement, had said the decision to cancel the monthly exercise followed a resolution adopted at the State Executive Council meeting. “Lagos has grown exponentially with the attendant environmental problems associated with managing 20 million people. The environmental laws and procedures being practised in the state have not been able to match the growth and the dream of a 24-hour economy,” Ayorinde had then said.

However, the reintroduction of the monthly environmental sanitation may not be unconnected to the recent flooding affecting some major parts of Lagos due to incessant rain.