Reps pass bill to increase women’s representation in parliament

A constitutional amendment bill to improve women’s representation in parliament through the introduction of special seats, has scaled second reading in the House of Representatives.

The lawmakers were on Tuesday divided on the bill. While some wholly supported it, others called for critical observation, as they drew attention to the provision of the constitution that warned against making discriminatory laws.

The bill had failed in the constitution amendment process of the 9th assembly when It was voted against by parliament.

