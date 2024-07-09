SSANU, NASU vow to ‘hit the ground running’ for Tuesday’s protest

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) say there is no going back on the unions’ protest billed for Tuesday over salary arrears owed members.

Both unions had planned the protest to press for the payment of the salary arrears. Though there were hopes that the government may wade in and prevent the protest billed to be held in their branches nationwide, NASU National President Makolo Hassan said there is no going back on the demonstrations.

“No, apart from the failed meeting of Thursday, we have not heard anything from anybody and our members across the country met in their various branches today and they will hit the ground running as from tomorrow,” Makolo said on Monday edition of Channels Television’s current affairs show Politics Today monitored by Core TV News.

According to him, the Federal Government has failed to address the demands of the unions following their warning strike some months back. He said after Tuesday’s protest, the unions will take the demonstrations to Abuja. “And like you rightly said, we will appraise it by next week Thursday. On the 18th, we are going to do the national protest in Abuja and after the national protest, if nothing is done, we will get back to the table.

“The two unions will provide the next line of action and the next line of action will be,” the NASU chief said.