CJN swears in 22 A’Court Justices, warns against conflicting judgements

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, says the National Judicial Council (NJC) has already activated the process of making errant judges who give misleading and conflicting judgements be made to face the consequence of their “despicable and odious conduct”. He described their conduct as an embarrassment to the judiciary and would not be handled likely.

The CJN spoke at the inauguration of 22 justices for the Court of Appeal on Wednesday at the Main Courtroom of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in Abuja. He urged the new justices to be upright, not to falter and toe the path of infamy but must adjudicate according to the constitution. The new Appeal Court justices were sworn in alongside 11 new judges for the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Part of those sworn in were the wife of the FCT Minister, Eberechi Wike; and Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, among other judges. The new Justices are Abdullahi Muhammad Liman from Nasarawa State; Abiodun Azeem Akinyemi from Ogun State; Olukayode Adegbola Adeniyi from Oyo State; Zainab Bage Abubakar from Kebbi State; Isaq Mohammed Sani from Kaduna State; Lateef Babajide Lawal-Akapo from Lagos State; and Ngozika Okaisabor from Imo State respectively.

Others are Ruqayat Oremei Ayoola from Kogi State; Polycarp Terna Kwahar from Benue State; Fadawa Umaru from Borno State; Oyewumi Oyejoju Oyebiola from Oyo State; Ntong Festus Ntong from Akwa Ibom State; Nehizena Idemudia Afolabi from Edo State; and Nnamdi Okwy Dimgba from Abia State. The rest are Abdu Dogo from Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; Abdulazeez M. Anka from Zamfara State; Owibunkeonye Onwosi from Ebonyi State; Asma’u Akanbi-Yusuf from Kwara State; Victoria Toochukwu Nwoye from Anambra State; and Enenche Eleojo from Kogi State.