House of Reps member Akinremi passes at 51

The House of Representatives has announced the passing of Honourable. (Prince) Olaide Akinremi, also known as Jagaban. A statement signed by House Spokesman Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Akin Rotimi, Jr., on Wednesday, said Akinremi who represented Ibadan North Federal Constituency under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), died after a brief illness.

Hon. Akinremi who served as Chairman of the House Committee on Science Research Institutions, passed away on Wednesday morning. He was aged 51. The statement said, “Until his demise, the Oyo legislator was a dedicated public servant known for his unwavering commitment to the development of his constituency and the country at large. His passion for service, coupled with his deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of his people, earned him the endearing title of ‘Jagaban.’

“Throughout his tenure, he was a staunch advocate for policies and initiatives that promoted social welfare, economic growth, and scientific research. His contributions to legislative debates and his active participation in committee activities were a testament to his dedication and hard work. “Rep. Akinremi was as much a grassroots politician as he was an astute statesman who leveraged his goodwill and network of relationships to attract positive impact to the people of his constituency. He built friendships by being intentional about reaching out and sending goodwill messages to all colleagues on special occasions, fostering camaraderie and unity within the House.

“As a ranking member, Rep. Akinremi had a keen institutional memory and was a mentor to many first-time parliamentarians, guiding them with wisdom gained from his extensive experience in legislative affairs.” Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen expressed his profound sadness over the loss. He said, “Rep. Akinremi Olaide Adewale was a beacon of dedication and service. His contributions to our legislative work, especially in the area of science and research, were invaluable.

His passing is a great loss to the House, his constituency, and the nation. We will miss his leadership, wisdom, and the unique passion he brought to his work. “The entire House of Representatives mourns this significant loss and extends its heartfelt condolences to the Akinremi family, the Ibadan North Federal Constituency, the Government and People of Oyo State, and the entire APC family. Rep. Akinremi’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire those who had the privilege of working with him and benefiting from his leadership.

“We pray that the Almighty grants his family and loved ones the strength to bear this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”