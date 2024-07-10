Tinubu swears in eight Permanent Secretaries

They were sworn in ahead of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House in Abuja. Tinubu had approved the appointment of the permanent secretaries on June 28, 2024, to fill in existing and impending vacancies of some states and geo-political zones in the top administrative cadre of the civil service of the federation.

The new federal permanent secretaries were said to have been appointed after a diligent selection process by the office of the head of the civil service of the federation. The ceremony that saw permanent secretary-designates read their citations, and their oaths of office administered in two batches of four, was anchored by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The new permanent secretaries are Emanso Okop (Akwa-Ibom); Obi Vitalis (Anambra); Mahmood Fatima (Bauchi); and Danjuma Sanusi (Jigawa). Others are Olusanya Olubunmi (Ondo); Keshinro Ismaila (Zamfara); Akujobi Ijeoma (South-East); and Isokpunwu Osaruwanmwen (South-South).