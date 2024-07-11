Kenya’s Ruto dismisses almost entire cabinet after deadly protests

Kenyan President William Ruto announced Thursday the dismissal of almost his entire cabinet and consultations to form a “broad-based government”, as he scrambled to contain the fallout of deadly protests against his administration. The East African nation was left reeling after peaceful rallies last month over steep tax increases escalated into violence with police firing at crowds who stormed parliament, leaving it partly ablaze.

Organised online and led largely by young, Gen-Z Kenyans, the protests plunged Ruto’s administration into the most serious crisis of his presidency, forcing him to abandon the finance bill containing the tax hikes. In the latest move to defuse tensions, Ruto said his decision would extend “with immediate effect” to all ministers including the attorney-general, but excluded prime cabinet secretary and foreign minister Musalia Mudavadi and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The president said he decided on the dismissals “upon reflection, listening keenly to what the people of Kenya have said and after a holistic appraisal of the performance of my cabinet and its achievements and challenges”. Prominent Gen-Z protester Hanifa Adan welcomed the announcement, writing on X: “THE PRESIDENT OF KENYA HAS DISSOLVED THE CABINET!!! THE POWER LIES WITH THE PEOPLE ALWAYS!!!!!”

The rallies have widened into a broader campaign against Ruto and his government, with some demonstrations degenerating into violence that has left 39 dead, according to rights groups. While large street protests have subsided, anger against the government has not, and hundreds of Kenyans attended a memorial concert in Nairobi Sunday, chanting “Ruto must go”. Analysts said Ruto’s decision to sack allies including former interior minister Kithure Kindiki offered the possibility of a fresh start, but warned of further risks.

“The challenge that Ruto now faces is forming a new cabinet that includes various vested interests, whilst simultaneously calming popular anger in the face of an explicitly leaderless movement,” Gabrielle Lynch, professor of comparative politics at the University of Warwick, told AFP.