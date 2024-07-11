Labour leaders in closed session with Tinubu over minimum wage 

Leaders of the Organised Labour are in a closed-door session with President Bola Tinubu over a new minimum wage for workers in the country. President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero; and his counterpart at the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo, were spotted arriving at the State House in Abuja on Thursday afternoon for the meeting.

The President is expected to make a decision on the ₦62,000 proposal of the government and private sector side; as well as the ₦250,000 demand of the Organised Labour. The meeting is coming about a month after the President said in his Democracy Day speech on June 12, 2024, that an executive bill on the new national minimum wage for workers would soon be sent to the National Assembly for passage.

On June 25, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by the President stepped down from consideration and deliberation on the memo on the new minimum wage to allow for more engagement with stakeholders.

Two days after, Tinubu and Vice President Kassim Shettima, at the 141st meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC), met with governors of the 36 states of the Federation and ministers to deliberate on a new minimum wage for workers.