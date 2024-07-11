Senate confirms Hashimu Argungu as PSC Chairman

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (Rtd) as Chairman of the Police Service Commission alongside two others; Onyemuche Nnamani and Fredrick Taiwo Lakanu as Secretary and member respectively. The confirmation followed the consideration of a report submitted by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs on the confirmation of the Police Service Commission, Senator Abdulhamid Ahmed representing Jigawa East.

The immediate past President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, however, pointed out that the Nigeria Police Force has suffered a manpower shortfall of 20,000 recruits in the last two years, owing to a supremacy tussle between the PSC and the leadership of the Police force over recruitment of constables. The Nigerian Police Force had been mandated under the Buhari administration to recruit 10,000 police officers annually over six years.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, expressed disappointment that it took the Supreme Court intervention to resolve the matter, expressing the belief that the confirmation will halt further collision between the Police and the PSC. Argungu was appointed as PSC Chairman by President Bola Tinubu on June 10.

He replaces former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, who was appointed to the position by former President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2023.

Tinubu also appointed Onyemuche Nnamani as Secretary of the Commission and DIG Taiwo Lakanu (Rtd) as Member.