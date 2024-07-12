Supreme Court verdict on LG autonomy relieves burden on us, say Governors 

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the Governor of Kwara State Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq says the Supreme Court verdict on local government financial autonomy relieves the burden on governors. He spoke at the State House in Abuja on Friday in the company of his Bauchi and Imo State counterparts Bala Mohammed and Hope Uzodimma respectively.

“We welcome the ruling of the Supreme Court. Compliance is a given and our attorney generals have applied for the enrollment order which we’ll study carefully. But by and large, governors are happy with the devolution of power with respect to local government autonomy,” the governor said. “It relieves the burden on governors. Our people really don’t know how much states expend in bailing out local governments, and that’s the issue there.”

Governor Abdul Razak said the Nigeria Governors’ Forum will meet next Wednesday to come up with a resolution about the matter.

He said contrary to speculations, governors have “never tampered with local government funds”. “It’s not going to affect the states,” the NGF chief said, and believes that with the autonomy granted to local governments, the third tier of government can better manage their affairs. The Kwara governor also spoke about President Bola Tinubu’s meeting with labour leaders on the new minimum wage.

“As you’re aware the tripartite committee has met and submitted its report. Yes, a movement of figures is the prerogative of the president which he will also transmit to the National Assembly for robust debate before it’s adopted,” the governor said.