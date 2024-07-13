FG arraigns eight Chinese nationals, one Nigerian over illegal mining

The Federal Government’s efforts to combat illegal mining has received a significant boost with the arraignment of several Chinese nationals for illegal mining activities in Lokpaukwu community, Umuchieze, within Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State. The suspects, including eight Chinese nationals and one Nigerian, were recently apprehended by the Mining Marshals, an elite security outfit crafted from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The Marshals are tasked with ridding the mining sector of illegal operators.

This was disclosed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori, in a statement on Friday. He said that the Mining Marshals, codenamed “Operation Hayakin Kogo,” is the brainchild of the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, adding that the initiative is a pivotal component of Alake’s 7-point agenda aimed at sanitizing the mining environment. “The trial of the suspects began yesterday before Justice J.K Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja. The prosecution filed a 3-count charge, bordering on mining without lawful authority, obstruction of lawful mining operations amongst others.

“The defendants include SHEN YONGCHAN, MO BAIXIAN, XIAO BIN, HUANG XU FA, MA BINGLI, YANG JIAN, LI PEIYIN, QUE WENYONG, HIYK EDWARD DESMOND, and WANDA COMPANY LIMITED.

“Upon hearing the pleas and arguments from both sides, the defendants were remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre until the adjourned date for the continuation of the trial. “The Mining Marshals, led by ACC John Onoja, comprise a 2,570-strong force dedicated to eliminating the nefarious activities of criminal syndicates in mining areas across the country. “The Minister is committed to strengthening the operations of the Mining Marshals through the infusion of technology and more equipment to ultimately ensure that the nation reaps maximum benefits from its God-given mineral resources,” the statement read.