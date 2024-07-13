JUST IN: Four rescued as another building collapses in Abuja

Four people have been rescued after a section of a two-storey residential apartment collapsed in Abuja on Saturday morning, with several people trapped in the rubble.

This comes less than 24 hours after a school building collapsed on pupils in Plateau State, killing 22 and injuring one hundred and thirty-two persons. It is also eleven days after another building collapsed at Unity House, Area 11, Garki, in Abuja.

One person is still trapped in the rubble of the residential building located in the Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory, which caved in the early hours of Saturday morning.

As the rescue operation continues, emergency responders and security personnel are on the ground.