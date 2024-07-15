Kano Court restrains Bayero, four others from parading as Emirs

The Kano State High Court has issued a perpetual restraining order against the Emir of Kano Aminu Ado-Bayero, and four other emirs from Rano, Gaya, Bichi, and Karaye, preventing them from parading themselves as emirs. The case, brought forth by the Attorney General of Kano State, the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, and the Kano State House of Assembly, sought to restrain Aminu Ado-Bayero and the four other dethroned emirs. The motion ex-parte was filed on May 27 by their counsel, Ibrahim Isah-Wangida Esq.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu affirmed the legislative powers of the Kano State House of Assembly. “The Kano State House of Assembly has the power to amend and propose a bill for the peace and good governance of the state pursuant to section 4 rule 6,7(b) of the 1999 Constitution as amended,” she stated. Justice Adamu-Aliyu emphasized the authority of the state governor to assent to such bills, thereby making them law after passage by the assembly.

“The Kano State Governor has the right to assent to the proposed bill into law after being passed by the state assembly,” Justice Amina said. The court ordered Emir Ado-Bayero and the four other emirs to refrain from parading themselves as emirs and to surrender all movable and immovable properties belonging to the Kano State Emirate Council to the state government.

In her ruling, Justice Amina criticised the conduct of the police and other security agencies involved in the case. She stated, “The act of the 6th to 9th respondents for smuggling the first respondent to Kano after the enactment of the Emirate Repeal Law 2024 shows a disregard for what they have sworn to protect – the protection of life and property.”

Counsel for the applicants, Ibrahim Isa-Wangida, urged the court to reject the respondents’ affidavit of facts. “We ask the court to discountenance the respondents’ affidavit of facts pursuant to order 39 rule 1 and 2 of the Court,” he argued. Meanwhile, counsel to Emir Ado-Bayero, Abdul Muhammed (SAN), informed the court of their intention to appeal the decision.