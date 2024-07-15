President Tinubu reinstates Zabbey as HYPREP Coordinator

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reinstatement of Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, as the Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP). A statement by the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Chief Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday, said the president reached the decision following a performance review of the HYPREP Project Coordinator and concluded that he is fit to discharge his functions following the regulations guiding the execution of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

It said, “By the directive of the president, the reinstatement of the HYPREP Project Coordinator takes immediate effect.” The development comes after the Movement for The Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), and some youth leaders in Ogoni, Rivers State, gave the Federal Government 24 hours, to reinstate Zabbey. In a statement, MOSOP argued that Prof. Zabbey, a non-partisan Ogoni, is highly qualified and dedicated to the role, which focuses on the environmental remediation of Ogoni land based on the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) Report.

In the statement signed by MOSOP President, Prof. Olu Wai-Oguso, the group demanded the immediate reinstatement of Prof. Zabbey to complete his tenure, ensure that HYPREP is not used to settle political scores and allow appointed HYPREP Coordinators to serve their full terms for stability and growth in Ogoni. MOSOP threatened to block the new appointee from entering Ogoni and seal the HYPREP office in Port-Harcourt if a non-Ogoni is appointed as HYPREP Coordinator.

It said, “MOSOP insists that HYPREP must serve the Ogoni people and not political interests.” The leadership change in HYPREP has continued to attract reactions since its announcement.