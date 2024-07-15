Reps warn public officials against ignoring parliamentary invitations

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement, Honourable Unyime Idem, has warned government officials against dishonouring parliamentary invitations. The warning was issued on Monday, during a Public Hearing on a bill for an act to amend the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management Act 2007.

According to him, the committee will not hesitate to invoke its legislative powers against offenders. The committee says the bill is to uphold the legal and institutional framework for the enthronement of transparency, accountability, value for money and efficiency in the procurement of works, goods and services within Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and Parastatals as stipulated in the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

Last August, the CIPSMN called on President Bola Tinubu, to ensure the full implementation of the provisions of the Public Procurement Act 14 of 2007, to reduce procurement-related corruption in public offices.

Among other things, the Institute also requested that certified procurement professionals be allowed to practice their professions in line with the CIPSMN Act 21 of 2007.