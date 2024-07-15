Rivers Crisis: Amaewhule-led assembly shuts down expenditures by Gov Fubara

The Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly has shut down all expenditures of the Rivers State governor until Governor Siminalayi Fubara presents his budget before the House.

This follows a seven-day ultimatum the lawmakers gave the governor to present his budget before the House. The Leader of the House Major Jack raised the motion informing the House about the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum given to the governor to present the 2024 budget before the House.

After deliberation, the House voted to shut down the Rivers State Consolidated Revenue Account thus preventing Governor Fubara’s administration from spending any money on behalf of the state.