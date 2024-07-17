Modric signs one-year extension with Real Madrid

Real Madrid captain Luka Modric has signed a one-year contract extension with the Spanish champions. Modric, 38, has won 26 trophies, including six Champions Leagues and four domestic titles since joining Real Madrid from Tottenham in 2012.

The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner has featured in 534 matches for Los Blancos, scoring 39 goals. The Croat played 46 times across all competitions in 2023-24 but started on just 23 occasions. Modric started in all three of Croatia’s matches at Euro 2024, with the side going out of the competition after finishing third in their group.

The midfielder was out of contract at the end of the June but his continuing presence will ensure manager Carlo Ancelotti has experience to count on as he prepares for his 13th season at the Bernabeu.

Real have already completed the high profile signing of Kylian Mbappe from Paris St-Germain, with the France striker officially unveiled on 16 July. Teenager Endrick has also been drafted in from Brazilian side Palmeiras to bolster the 15-time European champions.