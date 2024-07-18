JAMB pegs varsity cut-off mark at 140

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has pegged 140 as a cut-off mark for admission into the university. The board also fixed 100 as the minimum cut-off point mark for admission into polytechnics and colleges of education.

JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede announced this on Thursday in Abuja at the 2024 Policy meeting of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). The meeting had in attendance the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, vice-chancellors, rectors and registrars of higher institutions and other stakeholders.

Minimum Entry Age

At the meeting, the minister directed that admission to tertiary institutions should not be given to candidates under 18 years old. Though the announcement elicited mixed reactions from vice-chancellors, rectors and registrars present at the meeting, the minister decried the activities of some parents, who are pressuring their underage wards to get admission into tertiary institutions.

Mamman said that the 18-year benchmark is in line with the 6-3-3-4 system of education. “JAMB is hereby instructed from admission this year to admit only eligible students. That is those who have attained 18 years by our laws,” the minister. He insisted that his position was backed by Nigeria’s law guiding admissions into tertiary institutions. He said it shouldn’t require a statement from him for that to be taken into consideration by admission bodies.

“Our laws require students to be in school from six years – Yes, there are those who do that from five – and remain in primary school for six years, basic education for three years, and secondary school for three years… It doesn’t require a statement of the minister… we are only restating what is in the law,” he added.