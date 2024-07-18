Potter ready for next job as he salutes Southgate

Graham Potter says he is “ready” to return to football management amid reports he is being considered for the England job. Gareth Southgate resigned as manager on Tuesday, less than 48 hours after England lost 2-1 to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Potter, 49, is being tipped as a viable successor to Southgate, with other possible contenders including Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and England Under-21 coach Lee Carsley. Potter has not managed in football since he was sacked by Chelsea in April 2023. The former Ostersund, Swansea and Brighton boss said he had spoken to a number of clubs but was waiting for the “right opportunity”. “Now I’m in that good place where I’m happy to be ready and looking forward to the next challenge,” Potter told Sky Sports.,

“I’ve had a great break. The journey from where I started to where I finished doesn’t come for free. It involves moving three countries, with a young family, and all that comes with being a football manager. “It was important for me to take a break, reflect and re-energise.m”It’s been a good time to look at other things, other sports, other teams and visit places.

“I feel really ready, really excited to be back when the right opportunity comes.”